Right On: Medicare for All? They’ve got to be kidding

OPINION — Bernie Sanders has a catchy title but it only takes a peek under the hood to see that his Medicare for All would be a disaster from the get-go.

Start with your current health insurance; or rather, forget your current insurance. Here’s what his proposed legislation says:

“It shall be unlawful for a private health insurer to sell health insurance coverage that duplicates the benefits provided under this Act, or for an employer to provide benefits for an employee, former employee, or the dependents of an employee or former employee that duplicate the benefits provided under this Act.”

Translation: Single-payer health care for all.

No tax-free, employer-provided health insurance for the 150 million Americans now covered.

No Medicare Supplement or Medicare Advantage plans for those over 65.

If you work for a health insurance company or agency, you’re out of a job. Of course the government will need hundreds of thousands of you to administer the new program: Welcome to civil service.

Support for Sanders’ plan drops when people hear that his plan would dramatically increase taxes and government control. Nearly half of adults surveyed last year falsely assumed they could keep their current insurance under a single-payer plan.

To counter the public’s aversion, Democratic politicians have been warned not to use the phrase “single payer” in their ads or speeches: It doesn’t poll well. Sanders’ home state of Vermont abandoned the idea. Nearly 80 percent of Colorado voters rejected a single-payer referendum.

Matt Bennett, founder of the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way notes: “The notion that Medicare for All is popular is premised upon people knowing almost nothing about it.”

Nonetheless, Democratic politicians have signed on in droves hoping for cynical, short-term political advantage and knowing it will never be enacted in anything like its current form. They believe it’s a political wedge issue for them in next week’s midterm election.

Medicare for All has been endorsed by 16 senators, including 2020 presidential hopefuls Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Elizabeth Warren. A companion House bill has more than 120 co-sponsors.

Not one of them is willing to talk about the program’s cost.

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher famously said, “The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”

It’s hard to think of a faster way to run out of other people’s money than Medicare for All.

The first of Bernie’s pipe dreams: government-run health care will lower costs.

Obamacare was sold in part because it was going to “bend the healthcare cost curve downward.” Instead the cost curve has bent upward. People use more stuff when a third party is paying the bill.

Sanders’ Medicare for All will provide a lot more free stuff: dental, vision and hearing will be covered with “no cost-sharing, including deductibles, coinsurance, copayments, or similar charges, imposed on an individual for any benefits.” Drop by the doctor’s office whenever you have the sniffles.

Pipe dream number two: Today’s version of Medicare is sustainable and can be easily extended.

The New York Post reports that Medicare benefits totaled $702 billion last year. But Medicare tax receipts totaled only $286 billion. See a problem here?

So where does the rest of the funding come from? It comes from “general revenues,” or in other words, from your income tax dollars. Congress has hidden the true cost of Medicare, making it look like a bargain. It isn’t.

Even when allowing for inflation and the time value of money, Medicare recipients will receive benefits triple the amount of their Medicare contributions.

Pipe dream number three: Medicare for All will lower the nation’s total spending on health care.

A widely-discussed Mercatus Center study estimates Sanders’ proposal will cost $32 trillion over its first 10 years. Two other independent studies come to the same conclusion when adjusted to include similar benefits and time frames.

Sanders has never offered a cost estimate and for good reason. Doubling personal and corporate income taxes still wouldn’t cover the program’s cost.

The Mercatus study makes a number of Sanders-favorable assumptions by accepting that the program would achieve all its hoped-for objectives. If it doesn’t – and it won’t – costs would be even higher.

For example, Medicare for All expects to cut all health care provider payments to today’s Medicare reimbursement rates, some 40 percent lower than private insurance rates.

Many doctors and hospitals today operate on a combination of these two payment levels. Others won’t accept Medicare patients at all because reimbursement levels don’t cover their costs.

Sanders’ plan would require all providers to accept whatever rate the government chooses. Let the lobbying and political fun-and-games begin.

If you believe Medicare reimbursement rates will hold, I’ve got some beachfront land I’d like to show you at low tide.

Further, the Mercatus study accepts Sanders’ expectation that government administrative costs would be half of today’s private insurance industry. Do you want to bet?

Does anyone believe all this can be done without impacting both the availability and quality of health care?

Actually there are some who do. Those folks point to Canada’s socialized health care as a model for the U.S. Then again, these are the same folks who heaped praise on Veterans Administration hospitals before scandalous conditions resulting in premature veteran deaths came to light.

Like all socialized health care systems, Canada controls costs by restricting health care supply. Wait times to see specialists often run years, not weeks or months. Have a cold? Come on in. Need a knee replacement or breast reconstruction? Get in line.

As a result, Canadians who can afford it journey to the U.S. for treatment. When – not if – reality hits Medicare for All, where will Americans go, Mexico?

My simple, comprehensive Obamacare replacement is looking better and better.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News.

Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com

Twitter: @STGnews