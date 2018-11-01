No longer a ‘pageant,’ competition names new Miss Dixie State royalty

L-R: Miss Dixie State royalty, third runner-up Ayrion Orton, first runner-up Bergen Nelson, Miss Dixie State Elleiana Habibian, second runner-up Sage Nielsen and fourth runner-up Angela Roundy. St. George, Utah, Oct. 30, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Elleiana Habibian, a freshman pre-med student, was crowned the 2018-19 Miss Dixie State at the annual competition held at Dixie State University.

A total of 15 contestants participated in Tuesday evening’s competition, which featured a wide variety of talents, ranging from vocal, piano, viola, monologue and sign language to a variety of dance performances, including hip-hop clogging and lyrical.

Dixie State’s event was first local competition in Utah to use the new Miss America scoring system. As part of this change, the event is now called a competition and not a pageant.

In addition to Habibian being named Miss Dixie State, four other young women were named runners-up, as follows:

Bergen Nelson – 1st runner-up.

Sage Nielsen – 2nd runner-up.

Ayrion Orton – 3rd runner-up.

Angela Roundy – 4th runner-up.

Also participating in the event were outgoing Miss Dixie State Ella Barlow and current Miss Utah Jesse Craig. Craig served as one of the emcees.

Also in attendance were 10 “Forever Queens,” women who have been crowned in past Miss Dixie competitions, representing competitions going all the way back to 1957. Also, Carly Condie, executive director of the Miss Utah Board of Directors, as well as other select board members attended the event.

