From a fake China moon to a missing St. George child; top 10 stories on St. George News in October

ST. GEORGE — Last month, St. George News took readers into space and rode a bolt of lightning through a Little Valley home, and once we were back on the ground, we reminded readers of the importance of being safe not only behind the wheel but also walking down the street. Here is a list of the top 10 news stories that captured readers’ attention on St. George News during the month of October.

ST. GEORGE — “By the light of the silvery moon” may have a whole new meaning for one Chinese city in 2020 when an illumination satellite, also referred to as an “artificial moon,” is launched into space.

Scientists are planning to hang the man-made moon above the city of Chengdu, one of the most populous cities in Western China, according to a Chinese state media report released Thursday.

ST. GEORGE— The Southern Nevada Health District reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of acute flaccid myelitis in a child in Clark County, Nevada.

This confirmed case – along with others in Colorado and Arizona – has resulted in almost entirely boxing in Utah; however, at this point there are no reports of the illness in the Beehive state.

The original story of 3-year-old Brandon Stratton, who went missing from his home in St. George on Oct. 18, received a lot of attention on St. George News, landing it in the top 10 most-read stories for the month. The toddler has since been found and his mother arrested for neglect and drug abuse.

ST. GEORGE — A motocross rider was killed Sunday following a crash at the Mesquite MX motocross track near the Arizona-Nevada border.

During one of the races held during round eight of the World Off Road Championship motocross race series, a rider “crashed hard” and received “very significant injury,” Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said.

ST. GEORGE — Kristen Stocks was asleep in her home early Monday morning when she heard what she said sounded like a bomb exploding.

A lightning bolt had struck the roof of her home, leaving a gaping hole in the ceiling in the house in the Little Valley area of St. George. The strike came at about 2:15 a.m. during a thunderstorm heard across much of southwestern Utah.

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are investigating two sets of human remains found on the Arizona Strip.

The two bodies were reported to authorities after being found Monday in the desert near the Virgin River Gorge, according a press release issued by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle accident on state Route 18 just north of Veyo this morning killed one driver and left another with extremely serious injuries.

(AP) — A high school student mixed her cremated grandfather’s ashes into homemade sugar cookies and shared them with several classmates, police in Northern California said Wednesday.

ST. GEORGE — A driver who police say failed to yield ran into a group of children Tuesday evening, injuring one of them enough to be transported to the hospital on an ambulance.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The superintendent at the Grand Canyon will be reassigned amid a federal investigation into undisclosed allegations, the National Park Service said Tuesday, marking the latest upheaval at one of the country’s most popular national parks.

