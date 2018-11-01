Wildlife agency investigating deer poaching in Cedar City

Mule deer, Nov. 16, 2013, location unspecified | File photo by Brent Stettler, courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resource, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help concerning a poaching incident reported Monday in Cedar City.

A conservation officer with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources investigated the report of that the remains of 26-inch, 4×4 buck mule deer were found in a field in the area of 2400 North and 400 West in Cedar City, according to a press release Wednesday from the DWR.

It was determined the deer had been killed a month prior with a rifle and left to waste. People in the area said had seen the deer roaming though the area before, yet not within the past month.

According to the DWR’s calendar, there was a deer hunt that occurred between Sept. 26 and Oct 4, but it was for muzzleloader firearms and not regular rifles.

A general deer hunt ran from Oct. 20-28.

There are no suspects at this time, according to the DWR.

Other poaching incidents in Southern Utah reported within the last year include the killing of a trophy deer found near Minersville in August, as well as killing of a pregnant elk found in found in Zion National Park in January.

Rewards have been offered in both incidents for information leading to the conviction and arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information about the illegal killing of the deer or any others is asked to called the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 800-662-3337. Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.

