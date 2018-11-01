November triggers late-fall watering schedule in Washington County

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With the beginning of November, Washington County water officials are advising water users to reduce their outdoor watering to once a week.

According to the Washington County Water District, Thursday marks the beginning of the county’s late-fall watering schedule.

The new schedule applies to county residents and businesses and carries through the month.

The new schedule replaces the previous one that began in September and called for reducing outdoor watering to twice weekly.

While Washington County residents are able to continue outdoor watering due to a longer irrigation season, state water officials asked water users in the rest of the state to cease watering for the remainder of the year at the beginning of October.

“It is time to turn off that timer until next year,” Eric Millis, the division’s director, said in a statement issued Oct. 5. “We are in the middle of a significant drought, and recent rainfall took care of all the moisture property owners need for the rest of the year.”

In addition to the new watering schedule, the Washington County water district also recommends the following precautions for outdoor water systems as cooler weather sets in:

Check and repair broken or misaligned sprinkler heads or drip emitters.

Add an extra layer of dirt or mulch to insulate exposed pipe and plant’s surface roots.

Disconnect and drain water hoses not frequently used.

Cover, wrap or insulate faucets and exposed irrigation pipes, including backflow devices.

Locate your water shut-off valve and learn how to turn water off completely in an emergency.

Move container plants to areas with high levels of sunshine or indoors.

For watering lawns, the district recommends using the cycle-and-soak method of sprinkler watering. Running sprinklers in three cycles about an hour apart allows soil to absorb water slowly and deeply and reduces the risk of runoff or water waste. Hand water dry spots.

“Watering landscapes effectively and efficiently is one of the easiest ways to conserve water,” said Ron Thompson, general manager of the water district.

Due to ongoing drought conditions, Thompson recently said Washington County residents are “literally living off reservoir storage this year,” and asks that residents be mindful of their water use.

Residents can also learn more about water conservation programs, tips and rebates through the water district’s website.

