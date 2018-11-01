Dump truck overturns on way to landfill

WASHINGTON CITY — A dump truck taking a load of rock and dirt to the county landfill ended up on its side Thursday afternoon.

It was reported to local authorities around 4:30 p.m. that a semitractor hauling a load of ground fill had overturned and lost it load as a result. Because the incident involved a commercial vehicle, the Utah Highway Patrol responded to investigate the incident and inspect the vehicle.

Responding UHP trooper Mark Cooper said there did not appear to be any mechanical problems with the vehicle. Rather, the cause of the incident was possibly driver error, he said.

The driver told him that he had been eastbound on Landfill Road going around 30 mph when a side of the truck went off the shoulder into soft earth, resulting in the driver over-correcting and overturning the truck, Cooper said.

The driver was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured.

Because the incident caused only property damage and didn’t involve other vehicles or persons, Cooper said the driver would not be issued a citation.

While the overturned truck took up the majority of the roadway, traffic was able to get by on the shoulder.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.