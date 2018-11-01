Authorities identify human remains found near Virgin River Gorge

Jerry McFalls and Susan McFalls, both 63, shown in this undated photo. A body was identified as Susan McFalls Thursday | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A set of human remains found on the Arizona Strip has been identified as a woman involved in an ongoing missing persons case.

Two sets of remains were found near the Virgin River Gorge Oct. 18 and were sent to the FBI Crime Lab for identification.

On Thursday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said one of the bodies was identified as Susan McFalls, the 63-year-old woman who went missing from her Littlefield, Arizona, home with her husband, Jerry McFalls, in January. The other set of remains has yet to be identified.

“Medical examiners were able to make a positive identification by comparing medical records and a medical device located along with the remains,” Mortensen said.

The other body is still undergoing analysis at the FBI Crime Lab.

The Sheriff’s Office did not have any information pertaining to the cause of death, explaining that the investigation is ongoing.

The McFalls were listed as missing Jan. 11 after a welfare check and subsequent search of the couple’s home in Littlefield by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office did not turn up any leads. The couple’s vehicles, pets, phones, money and other personal items were found undisturbed at the home.

An extensive search effort and investigation that involved hundreds of volunteers ensued in the months after their disappearance.

This is a developing story.

