‘I just feel lucky’: Driver escapes injury after pickup rolls over on I-15

Written by Spencer Ricks
October 31, 2018

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck rolled over in the middle of Interstate 15 in St. George Wednesday, giving the driver a fright he wasn’t expecting this Halloween.

Firefighters from the St. George Fire Department inspect a pickup truck that rolled over near mile marker 2 on Interstate 15 in St. George, Utah, Oct. 31, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

Ricardo Martinez told St. George News he was driving the pickup north on I-15 at about 3:30 p.m. when he started losing control of the steering wheel. He tried to correct for the steering that wasn’t working, but the vehicle flipped over and came to a rest on the roof of the cab.

He said he doesn’t know what caused the steering wheel to lose control.

The driver’s side of the pickup was smashed after the rollover, but Martinez said he didn’t receive any injuries. He said he felt scared when the pickup started to roll and he’s relieved he wasn’t hurt.

“I just feel lucky,” Martinez said as the pickup was being towed away from the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol were unavailable to comment at the scene.

The St. George Police Department and St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Only one lane was open on I-15 for about an hour as emergency responders cleared the scene, slowing traffic to a crawl and causing five to 15 minute delays to motorists.

