2 women critically injured after SUV collides with semitractor

An SUV is damaged after a crash in Enoch, Utah, Oct. 31, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two women were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after a collision with a semitractor in Enoch Wednesday.

The “serious injury crash” occurred at the intersection of Midvalley Road and Minersville Highway in the mostly-rural town seven miles north of Cedar City, according to a tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol. The women were in an eastbound SUV that was attempting to cross Minersville Highway from the stop sign on Midvalley Road when it collided with the semitractor.

The SUV sustained major damage from the crash, including a shattered windshield, a crushed front-section and doors that were torn off. Minor damage on the front bumper of the semitractor and a headlight was evident.

After the women were taken to the hospital in a helicopter with the critical injuries, the driver of the semitractor was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

The condition of the two women and the cause of the crash were not made available at the time of this report.

The map below shows the approximate location of the collision.