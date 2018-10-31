TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
October 31, 2018

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | Nov. 2 – Nov. 4

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

  • Thursday, 7 p.m. | Dark Money | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, 220 N. 300 East, Washington.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Red Rock Film Festival: Opening Night | Admission: $3-40 | Location: 57 N. Main St., Parowan.
  • Friday,  8:30 p.m. PDT | The Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday, 8-10 p.m. | ABBA Revisited | Admission: $15-30 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Hotel California | Admission:$15-30 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | DSU Homecoming Drive-In Movie | Admission: Free | Location: 317 S. Donlee Drive., St. George.
  • Saturday, 1 p.m. | Lava Tube Hike  | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon State Park, Ivins.

Family

  • Friday thru Sunday, 5 pm. to noon | Kanab Treasure Quest | Admission: $75 | Location: Kanab.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | SUU: Fun Home | Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth | Location: The Beverley Center of the Arts – Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, 195 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Iron Mission Days | Admission: $5 family, $2 person | Location 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Marvelous Wonderettes | Admission: $17-21 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | International Games Week |Admission: Free | Location: 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cruise in Charity Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Food/vendors/crafts

Music

  • Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Tom Bennett at Peekaboos | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Friday 6:30-9 p.m. | Live Music by Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | Masterworks Series | Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. | DAYA at DSU | Admission: $20-40 | Location: 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Psychobilly | Admission: Free | Location: 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 5-6 p.m. | Suzuki Strings Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m. | Mykola Suk in Kayenta | Admission: $30, students $10 | Location: 881 Coyote Gulch Ct., Ivins.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Reality Check Live at Mike’s Tavern | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Dan Lavoie | Admission: Free | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89A, Fredonia.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | The Greatest R&B Songs Ever Written | Admission: $15 advance, $20 at the door | Location: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 6 p.m. | Bowling Night | Admission: $3 | Location: Fiesta Family Fun Center | 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday Karaoke | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | Cedar City’s Hottest Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 9 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling | Admission: $3.95 game, $2.75 shoe rental | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Tats for Tails – Get inked for a cause | Admission: $50-100, up to 30 minutes | Location: Taboo Tattoo, 525 W. State St., Hurricane.

Outdoor/active/sporting

