TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | Nov. 2 – Nov. 4
Art
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Art Exhibit: SUMA – Encounter Korea | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | November Featured Artist Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, noon-12:30 p.m. | Melody in the Museum | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Day of the Dead Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. | Art Exhibit: Southern Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Rick Kinateder Plein Air | Admission: Free | Location: Worthington Gallery, 789 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Give It A Whirl- Wheel thrown pottery | Admission: $30 per person | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | U-Jam Instructor Training & Master Class | Admission: $149 early, $179 after Oct. 24 | Location: Vasa Fitness, 484 N. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Give Your Characters Life Workshop | Admission: $25 | Location: 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Student Makers’ Market and Class | Admission: $50 | Location: DSU 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Annie Sloan BYOP/ Kitchen Cabinets Workshop | Admission: $75 | Location: Jen’s Furniture Rehab, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday, 7 p.m. | Dark Money | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, 220 N. 300 East, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Red Rock Film Festival: Opening Night | Admission: $3-40 | Location: 57 N. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | The Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | ABBA Revisited | Admission: $15-30 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Hotel California | Admission:$15-30 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | DSU Homecoming Drive-In Movie | Admission: Free | Location: 317 S. Donlee Drive., St. George.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Lava Tube Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon State Park, Ivins.
Family
- Friday thru Sunday, 5 pm. to noon | Kanab Treasure Quest | Admission: $75 | Location: Kanab.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | SUU: Fun Home | Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth | Location: The Beverley Center of the Arts – Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, 195 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Iron Mission Days | Admission: $5 family, $2 person | Location 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Marvelous Wonderettes | Admission: $17-21 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | International Games Week |Admission: Free | Location: 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cruise in Charity Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Rock & Gem Show | Admission: Free | Location: Utah Gemstone Jewelry, 4449 Sagebrush Drive, Enoch.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon | Downtown Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free | Location: IG Winery, 45 W. University Blvd, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Homecoming Football Tailgate | Admission: Free | Location: 684 E. 500 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Toadz Taster: Wine tasting, Education, Food | Admission: $30 | Location: 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Tom Bennett at Peekaboos | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday 6:30-9 p.m. | Live Music by Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | Masterworks Series | Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | DAYA at DSU | Admission: $20-40 | Location: 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Psychobilly | Admission: Free | Location: 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-6 p.m. | Suzuki Strings Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m. | Mykola Suk in Kayenta | Admission: $30, students $10 | Location: 881 Coyote Gulch Ct., Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Reality Check Live at Mike’s Tavern | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Dan Lavoie | Admission: Free | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89A, Fredonia.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | The Greatest R&B Songs Ever Written | Admission: $15 advance, $20 at the door | Location: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Bowling Night | Admission: $3 | Location: Fiesta Family Fun Center | 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday Karaoke | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cedar City’s Hottest Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling | Admission: $3.95 game, $2.75 shoe rental | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Tats for Tails – Get inked for a cause | Admission: $50-100, up to 30 minutes | Location: Taboo Tattoo, 525 W. State St., Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Dixie Classic Golf Tournament | Admission: Sponsor Fees| Location: 2366 W. Sunbrook Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 to 1:30 p.m. | 2nd Annual Golf Scramble | Admission: $95 person | Location: 4210 S. Blue Grass Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | TNG’s Race N Go Flyball Tournament | Admission: $25 single, $35 pairs, $105 teams | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | DSU Football vs. Colorado School of Mines | Admission: $9-12 | Location: 505 S. University Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Snow Canyon Half Marathon | Admission: $70 | Location: Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Snow Canyon Move It! Kid Races | Admission: $20 | Location: 1386 Lava Flow Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m | Prickly Pear Golf Tournament | Admission: $100 team | Location 2537 W. Entrada Trail, St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: apinckney@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.