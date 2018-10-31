Celebrate Cedar City’s founding during ‘Iron Mission Days’ at Frontier Homestead State Park

Participants make rope during an Iron Mission Days celebration at Frontier Homestead State Park, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Frontier Homestead State Park, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Frontier Homestead State Park, in partnership with Cedar City Corporation, will celebrate the founding of Cedar City this weekend with a day of hands-on activities designed to honor the spirit of the community and those that created opportunities for growth.

Enjoy the cool, crisp fall air Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as Frontier Homestead hosts its annual Iron Mission Days. The cost is $2 per person, $5 per family or free with a museum membership.

Pioneer activities, crafts for kids and living history demonstrations will be available. Among the highlights, Sheriff Shawn will be showcasing his gun-spinning skills, and living history demonstrators will be highlighting frontier medicine and Civil War-era weapons.

Park staff will be offering tomahawk throwing and baking in the wood-fired oven. Other featured artisans include the museum’s blacksmith, a local flint knapper and the Sagebrush Fiber Artisans Guild weavers.

Additionally, visitors will be able to dip candles, pitch horseshoes, create rope, ride in a Model-A Ford, make rag dolls and of course, enjoy a slice of birthday cake.

Saturday promises to be a fun-filled day of adventure for the whole family. Make history your story, and connect with the traditions, knowledge, ideas and activities of the past by attending Iron Mission Days.

Event details

What: “Iron Mission Days” celebration.

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Cost: $2 per person or $5 per family. Museum members are free.

More information: contact Ryan Paul at 435-586-9290 or visit the event’s website.

