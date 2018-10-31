Award-winning documentary on influence of corporate money on elections to include Q&A with Move to Amend

Poster from "Dark Money" film website, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A free screening of the documentary political thriller “Dark Money” will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Washington City branch of the Washington County Public Library and will include a Q&A after the movie with members of the Utah affiliate of the Move to Amend coalition.

“Dark Money,” an award-winner at The Sundance Film Festival, examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials.

The film takes viewers to Montana – a front line in the fight to preserve fair elections nationwide – to follow an intrepid local journalist working to expose the real-life impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “Citizens United” decision.

Through this gripping story, “Dark Money” uncovers the shocking and vital truth of how American elections are bought and sold. This documentary is directed and produced by Kimberly Reed (“Prodigal Sons”) and produced by Katy Chevigny (“E-Team”).

PBS is sponsoring the event in cooperation with the Utah affiliate of National Move to Amend coalition.

Following the film there will be a brief discussion and Q and A with Move to Amend Utah addressing the mission of the organization and its goals and strategies in getting dark money out of elections.

Event details

What: Free screening of documentary “Dark Money.”

When: Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

Where: Washington branch library, 220 N. 300 E., Washington.

