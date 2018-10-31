High school students can learn how to start a business, sell products at Tuacahn Saturday Market

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After a four-day entrepreneurship class at Dixie State University taking place over a series of Saturdays, 15 high school students will have the opportunity to sell their products to Christmas shoppers Dec. 8 at the Tuacahn Saturday Market.

The class, held by the DSU Business Resource Center, aims to teach students how to start and run a successful business while still in high school. Entrepreneurs will teach kids how to start and run a business, marketing, branding, social media advertising and how to create a business plan. Students will also be given weekly assignments and tools to help them develop their business.

“This gives them the opportunity to make their own life and create it. The earlier you start something, the more we get them passionate it,” DSU program specialist Savannah Phillips said. “We’re teaching them to work hard and to earn everything that they have.”

Students will hear from four entrepreneurs including co-founder of Handstands Inc. Don Watkins, local Chick-fil-A franchise owner Deven Macdonald and Squatty Potty co-founder Bobby Edwards. The fourth entrepreneur is still being decided, Phillips said.

After completing the course, students will be prepared to start their own small business, starting with selling handmade items at the market to real customers. The students are allowed to make and sell anything they want and are required to work on their projects during the week.

The class is available for students age 14-18. There is space for up to 40 students, and 15 students are able to participate in the Tuacahn Market on a first-come, first-served basis.

The four classes will start Saturday and continue on Nov. 10, 17 and Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon. Students will be selling their products Dec. 8 at the Tuacahn Saturday Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The course costs $50 for students who wish to sell their items at the market and $25 for those who don’t. Registration is open until Thursday, and there are still spaces available for students who wish to participate in the market. Students can register online.

Event details:

What: Student Makers’ Market and Class.

When: Classes – Nov. 3, 10 and 17 and Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to noon | Tuacahn Saturday Market, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Dixie State University.

Admission: $50.

For more information email Savannah Phillips at savannah.phillips@dmail.dixie.edu

