Crash causes traffic delays on northbound I-15

Written by Mori Kessler
October 31, 2018
A vehicle crash on northbound I-15 in the area of milepost 2 caused afternoon traffic delays, St. George, Utah, Oct. 31, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE  A vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 2 is causing traffic delays, according to an alert from traffic officials sent out Wednesday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported that a crash in the area of the I-15 and Southern Parkway interchange occurred around 3:40 p.m. and has blocked some of the lanes.

Initial reports indicated northbound I-15 was shut down, but have since been updated to note traffic is being allowed to pass by the crash scene, albeit slowly. Delays are estimated to be 5-15 minutes, according to UDOT.

The cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries to the person or persons involved is currently unknown.

