Crash causes traffic delays on northbound I-15

ST. GEORGE — A vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 2 is causing traffic delays, according to an alert from traffic officials sent out Wednesday afternoon.
The Utah Department of Transportation reported that a crash in the area of the I-15 and Southern Parkway interchange occurred around 3:40 p.m. and has blocked some of the lanes.
Initial reports indicated northbound I-15 was shut down, but have since been updated to note traffic is being allowed to pass by the crash scene, albeit slowly. Delays are estimated to be 5-15 minutes, according to UDOT.
The cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries to the person or persons involved is currently unknown.
