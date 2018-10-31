Text message leads police to suspect in string of car burglaries, stolen guns

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Brookside man was arrested and charged with two felony offenses and numerous misdemeanors in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that officers were able to pin down thanks to Google Maps.

Dakota James Fredrickson, 21, was charged with two second-degree felony counts of theft by receiving.

He also was charged with six class A misdemeanor offenses, including five counts of vehicle burglary and one count of theft, as well as two counts of drug possession and one count of possession of paraphernalia, each are class B misdemeanors.

The charges were filed Tuesday in the wake of an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after numerous vehicles were broken into in Brookside, a town located just north of Veyo with a population of 960.

During the investigation, Fredrickson’s name came up after detectives discovered a text sent from the suspect to another individual in which he admitted to taking three guns and $800, according to the probable cause statement.

During questioning at his residence, Fredrickson initially denied knowledge or involvement in the vehicle burglaries, but when the deputy “showed him the picture of the text message,” Fredrickson responded with “oh yea,” and revised his story, according to the statement.

Court records indicate that he admitted to breaking into five vehicles and stealing three guns, along with $800 in cash between the five break ins.

Fredrickson also told police that two of the guns and all of the cash were still hidden in his bedroom. When the deputy followed him there, he could “detect the odor of marijuana coming from his room.”

After obtaining a search warrant, the deputy found marijuana, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in the bedroom, court records say.

Fredrickson was arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility where he reportedly showed investigators which vehicles he entered by using Google Maps.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Graham Hancock told St. George News Wednesday that all of the vehicles burglarized were in the Brookside area and that Fredrickson was the only suspect involved in the burglaries.

Fredrickson was scheduled to appear in 5th District Court Tuesday on the charges and remains in custody on $33,740 bail.

