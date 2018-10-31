MISSING: Police searching for missing, endangered man

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Keith Johnson, 66, of St. George, Utah, who went missing Oct. 31, 2018 | Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for 66-year-old Keith Johnson, a St. George man who went missing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and is believed by authorities to possibly be endangered.

Keith Johnson was last seen at Chrysalis Activity and Recreational Center, located at 133 East 2580 S. – near the Pilot Flying J Travel Center in St. George. Johnson suffers from schizophrenic and dementia.

Johnson is described as 5’08”, 150 pounds with white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket, jeans and tan work boots and was carrying grocery bags.

St. George Police officers are scouring the area in search of the man while investigators meet at the care facility.

A reverse 911 page – which is sent out to subscribers within a predetermined radius – was also requested detailing information to inform residents of the missing man’s status in a pre-scripted message.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

