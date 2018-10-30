June 5, 1939 – Oct. 27, 2018

Nila Jean Dodson passed away peacefully, Oct. 27, 2018, at home, surrounded by family. In her final days, her family filled the home with music, joy and a celebration of her life.

Born June 5, 1939, to Jesse Randall and Afton Richards Hailstone, Nila was the middle daughter between her sisters, Valois and Pat. She loved music, played the violin and was a member of the drill team. She met Ron Dodson in middle school and the two sweethearts were sealed together in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Aug. 7, 1958.

A tender soul with a gentle heart, Nila found the good in everyone she met and every experience. Ever the optimist, she made things better and was often heard to say, “It will all work out.” Her legacy is one of devotion, faith, kindness and childlike joy. Her loving influence graced our lives and made us all better for it.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ron; their children, Don, Randy, Karen and Chris; as well as her 16 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren whom she loved more than Disneyland!

Nila’s life was filled with miracles and wonders. She and Ron spent their retirement years together serving four missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were blessed to enjoy many adventures around the world and wherever they were, she unconditionally loved the people and found meaning in their cultures.

She was creative, talented and made everything beautiful – from her home to the beautiful things she knitted for those she loved. A lifelong learner, Nila was never satisfied with simple explanations. She wanted to know the whys and hows of most any topic. Nila loved the beauty of nature and instilled that love in the hearts of her children. She preferred being outdoors, especially RZR riding with Ron and dear friends. She was a loyal fan of Brigham Young University athletics, attending games near and far.

Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was known as “the cool grandma.” It was common to find her on the floor playing games, reading stories or building forts.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the Huntsman Cancer team for their expert and sensitive care, and to the many cherished friends who

loved Nila through the years. She loved all of you!

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m.

Visitations will be held Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. and again Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Services will take place at the LDS chapel, 625 East Center St. in Ivins, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-2085.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.