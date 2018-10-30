Driver ejected from Jeep lands on top of other car

ST. GEORGE — The driver of a red Jeep Wrangler was ejected from his vehicle when he hit two parked cars on Westridge Drive Tuesday morning, according to police.

The driver, a man in his mid-30s, was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center with head injuries and a possible broken foot.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. when the Jeep, which was traveling south on Westridge Drive near Sunset Elementary School, drove around the corner at an accelerated speed, St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter said.

The driver swerved to the right, hitting a parked silver Ford Escape, pushing it into a white Nissan Maxima. The impact caused the Escape to roll over into a concrete wall, which was damaged by the vehicle.

“For some unknown reason he suddenly swerved to the right,” Bangerter said.

The impact caused the driver to hit the windshield and eject him from the open-top vehicle.

“I saw the driver of the Jeep just go flying out and landed on that Nissan,” witness Ernest Lujan said.

Both parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the crash, and witnesses say they saw no reason for the driver to swerve.

He was alert and conscious when first responders arrived and did not appear to be intoxicated, but a police investigation is ongoing, Bangerter said.

The driver will face possible charges for reckless driving and a suspended driver’s license.

The vehicle was uninsured and impounded after being towed from the scene.

The driver has outstanding warrants and will face possible charges, according to police.

