Winds of up to 50 mph forecast for Washington County

ST. GEORGE — A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Washington County and will be in effect until mid-morning Wednesday.

Affected area

Much of Utah’s Dixie, with the exception of St. George, is forecast to experience winds gust from the northeast of up to 50 mph.

Timing

The strongest winds are projected to occur Tuesday evening and into the night, eventually decreasing by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Impacts

The strongest winds are expected along the Interstate 15 corridor from Washington County to the Iron County line, as well as along the Bull Valley and Beaver Dam mountains.

Those participating in outdoor activities should be prepared for strong wind gusts. Wind-sensitive operations may be impacted.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

A wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds which can make driving difficult.

