Winds of up to 50 mph forecast for Washington County

Written by Mori Kessler
October 30, 2018
Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE  A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Washington County and will be in effect until mid-morning Wednesday.

Affected area

Much of Utah’s Dixie, with the exception of St. George, is forecast to experience winds gust from the northeast of up to 50 mph.

Timing

National Weather Service wind advisory map for Oct. 30, 2018, with affected areas shaded. Image courtesy of National Weather Service, St. George News

The strongest winds are projected to occur Tuesday evening and into the night, eventually decreasing by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Impacts

The strongest winds are expected along the Interstate 15 corridor from Washington County to the Iron County line, as well as along the Bull Valley and Beaver Dam mountains.

Those participating in outdoor activities should be prepared for strong wind gusts. Wind-sensitive operations may be impacted.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

A wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds which can make driving difficult.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right. Numbers greater than five also confuse him.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.