Vigil for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting being held in Washington City

ST. GEORGE — In the wake of the shootings at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh last week, the Chabad of St. George is holding a vigil and prayer service Tuesday evening for the victims and those impacted by the event.

“The peace and serenity of our Shabbat was torn to bits, with the horrific news of the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA,” Rabbi Mendy Cohen said in an email detailing the event.

“Together with our brothers and sisters in Jewish communities and beyond around the world, we mourn the tragic loss of life, and offer our heartfelt prayers for the victims, their families, and all affected by this hatred and evil.”

The vigil is open to the public and is being held at 6 p.m., at the Chabad Center at 37 W. 1965 South, Washington City.

The vigil will be brief and include prayer and readings from Jewish Scripture.

The attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injury to six others, including four responding police officers. The incident has been characterized as the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

“As Jews, and as a human beings, it is our responsibility to ensure that any and every single Jew, wherever or whomever he or she may be, feel that the safest place in the world for them, is in a synagogue,” Cohen said.

Those attending the vigil are asked to bring candles.

The staff at Chabad of St. George remain available and on-call 24 hours a day, should anyone require a listening ear or support during these trying times.

