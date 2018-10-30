St. George officials ponder implementation of fines for residents who waste water

Watering the garden, St. George, Utah, June 16, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — While discussing an update to the city’s water conservation plan Thursday, the St. George City Council considered the possibility of implementing fines for water wasters.

St. George had a water waste ordinance just over a century ago, Scott Taylor, the city’s water services director, told the council. In 1909, residents would be fined up to $25 or face up to 25 days in the city jail. Today the 1909 fine would translate to nearly $700, he said.

For many years it has been city policy to educate rather than enforce. Individuals who wasted water through various means – be it through leaking water systems or watering during seasonal water bans – would end up having city employees talk to the violators about how to fix the problem and little more.

While this has worked in the past to a point, the growing emphasis on water conservation may require a form of enforcement where none has been for a long time.

“I think we ought to look into that a little bit more,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said. “We’ve got to help people realize how important it is. And it’s not just individuals and residences, it’s churches and businesses too. … They’re over irrigating some of these lawns so much.”

Rene Fleming, the city’s energy and water resources services coordinator, had approached the city council in 2015 with a proposal for an ordinance fining those she called “egregious” water wasters.

At the time, Fleming suggested water wasters be given at least two warnings before being fined. While the council appeared to favor the idea, the proposed ordinance did not come to pass.

If the city does choose to impose fines on water wasters, Fleming said she would like to see collected fines go to fund the city’s water conservation efforts.

The state requires cities to update their water conservation plans every five years. In addition to discussing of a potential fine for water wasters, other methods of conserving water were also reviewed and considered.

Requiring less landscaping, as well as promoting more water-efficient landscaping via ordinance was also discussed. Other ideas include helping city water users create water budgets, as well as sending bills to customers that would show a general breakdown of how much water people in the neighborhood use.

The city currently promotes water conservation by offering free irrigation system audits through the Washington County Water Conservancy, offering water-efficient landscaping workshops, demonstration gardens, summertime watering restrictions, rebates for replacing old toilets, among other programs.

“We save a lot of water by replacing toilets,” Fleming said, referring to a rebate program St. George has that helps replace old, water-wasting toilets with newer, water-efficient ones.

From 2013-2015, the city saved an estimated 500,000 gallons of water by replacing over 1,000 toilets.

According to 2017 data presented to the council, most of the water used by costumers was used between 4-8 a.m. This actually caused a loss in pressure for some St. George homes which prompted city officials to ask residents to find alternate times to do their watering.

Approximately 60 percent of the water St. George consumes goes to watering lawns, Fleming said.

Residential use is estimated to be 190 gallons per capita per day, she said. That includes the roughly 6,000 second homes in St. George owned by seasonal residents.

Combined use of residential, commercial and industrial averages out to be about 254 gallons per person per day.

Taylor said that while the population has grown, water use has largely remained the same in recent years thanks to more water-friendly landscaping practices.

“We’ve seen less grass and more xeriscaping,” Taylor said.

Future improvements and goals for the city’s water conservation efforts include replacing failing cast iron water lines, improving water metering, reducing per capita use by 10 percent by 2025 and allocating $50,000 to annual conservation programs.

Pike stressed the importance of the conservation efforts, adding that the city won’t be able to grow to its fullest the way people currently use water.

“The reality is folks, we won’t get the full build-out of our city if we keep using water like this,” Pike said.

