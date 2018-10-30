Driver crashes into hillside after falling asleep at wheel, police say

Written by Jeff Richards
October 30, 2018
Police investigate the scene of a single-vehicle crash at approximately 4000 W. State Street, Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 30, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

HURRICANE — A man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car onto a hillside Tuesday morning, police said.

Scene of a single-vehicle crash at approximately 4000 W. State Street, Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 30, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

The incident, which was reported shortly before 8 a.m., involved a white Nissan Rogue passenger car with a 27-year-old male driver as its only occupant.

Ken Thompson, public information officer for Hurricane Police Department, said the driver had been heading west on State Street at approximately 4000 West when he apparently fell asleep and drifted across the oncoming eastbound lanes and onto a hillside on the south side of the road.

The car came to rest amid some rocky terrain and sagebrush approximately 50 yards from the roadway, its tires deflated and driver’s side airbags deployed.

The driver was transported by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment, Thompson said, noting that the man complained of back pain at the scene of the crash.

No citations have yet been issued, Thompson said, but he added the driver may be cited later, pending further investigation.

The map below shows the approximate location of the crash:

Map showing approximate location of single-vehicle crash at approximately 4000 West State Street, Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 30, 2018 | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.