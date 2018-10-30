Driver crashes into hillside after falling asleep at wheel, police say

Police investigate the scene of a single-vehicle crash at approximately 4000 W. State Street, Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 30, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

HURRICANE — A man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car onto a hillside Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident, which was reported shortly before 8 a.m., involved a white Nissan Rogue passenger car with a 27-year-old male driver as its only occupant.

Ken Thompson, public information officer for Hurricane Police Department, said the driver had been heading west on State Street at approximately 4000 West when he apparently fell asleep and drifted across the oncoming eastbound lanes and onto a hillside on the south side of the road.

The car came to rest amid some rocky terrain and sagebrush approximately 50 yards from the roadway, its tires deflated and driver’s side airbags deployed.

The driver was transported by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment, Thompson said, noting that the man complained of back pain at the scene of the crash.

No citations have yet been issued, Thompson said, but he added the driver may be cited later, pending further investigation.

