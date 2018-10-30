Scaring up a good time was a treat at annual fall festival and ‘Boo Dash’ fun run

IVINS — Families, friends, aliens and witches all had a scary good time at the annual fall festival and inaugural “Boo Dash 5k” held Saturday in Ivins.

“It’s a great family event,” Planet 105.1 DJ Colleen Rue said. ““We had a beautiful location at the Rocky Vista University, which is the new medical school out there in Ivins. They put on an awesome fall festival so for us to be able to start and finish in that awesome environment – that was really a treat.”

Rue, who was appropriately dressed as Eve to her husband Adam, said it was her first time at the campus and the community came out with some amazingly creative costumes. Families were able to come together and not only celebrate the holiday season, but it got them active on a day that is usually just about the candy.

Some of the best costumes included a family dressed as the cast of Peter Pan complete with Captain Hook and the crocodile, a Hogwarts themed group with a bearded baby Dumbeldore, an E.T. inspired bicycle with young Elliot and Gertie in tow and even a baby Einstein, with hair so crazy he didn’t even need a wig.

Many of the participants at the event were first-time runners and to finish three miles is a huge accomplishment for some people.

Rue said “Boo Dash” will undoubtedly become an annual event.

“It’s a fun way to change Halloween into a really active, family tradition. Everyone was just happy and had a fun night.” Rue said.

