Janice Rae Nielsen Hagan

June 10, 1938 – Oct. 26, 2018

The Lord has extended an honorable release to Janice Rae Hagan, having completed her earthly mission in his service. He has parted the veil for Janice and called her home on Oct. 26, 2018.

She was being treated for Alzheimer’s disease and was being cared for by the staff at the Brookdale Southgate Senior Living Care Center and ISC Hospice Services. Much gratitude is expressed to those who cared for and attended to Janice’s needs. Thank you to Maria, Joddy, Heidi and the CNA staff members for their concern and kindness to a very special lady.

Janice was born in St. George, Utah, on June 10, 1938, to John Nielsen and Zina Pulsipher. Janice was raised in Gunlock and St. George, Utah, surrounded by loving parents and siblings.

She attended Woodward School as well as Dixie High School and graduated in 1956. Almost immediately after graduation, she moved to Salt Lake City and utilized her artistic talents and excelled as a “window-trimmer” for a number of retail stores in Salt Lake City.

In early 1959, Janice had saved enough of her earnings to spend a weekend in New York City. During her return flight to Salt Lake City, she struck up a lasting friendship with one of the two stewardesses (flight attendant) who encouraged Janice to explore an in-flight career with the airlines – Janice followed that suggestion and enjoyed an airline career that lasted 35 years, beginning with the original Frontier Airlines, later to Western Airlines and finally, Delta Air Lines.

During this time of her life, Janice was an avid skier using the slopes of Utah, Idaho, northern Nevada and Colorado. She was blessed with amazing agility in all manner of sports activity including basketball, tennis, running, hiking and was an amazing baseball player; she could hit, field and easily compete with her male counterparts. She was a good fastball hitter (even in her 40s) and had a great arm. The very first Christmas present her future husband presented to her was a Rawlings baseball infielder’s mitt and baseball.

Janice was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed many leadership assignments; her most favorite was serving as a Stake and Ward Primary President in the Pioneer Stake in Salt Lake City. She was also called to a service mission in Denver, Colorado, while she was based there as a stewardess in the early 1960s. She also served a two-year mission as a Hostess/Guide on Temple Square. She enjoyed serving as a Family History consultant both in Georgia and Utah, most notably in the St. George Family History Center for a period of five years, both as a consultant and as an instructor to those serving as missionaries in that mission. She was a dedicated name-extractor/arbitrator (for over 20 years) until her health deteriorated.

Janice traveled throughout the world for many years. It was during one of these adventures she saw the plight of the abandoned children in India, particularly the little girls. Her heart was broken witnessing this situation firsthand. Despite being a single woman, she initiated the process of adoption in order for her to share the many blessings she had received throughout her life – and to bring the Gospel into the life of this very young child. It was during this time she met her eternal companion, Joe. He had convinced her that her newly adopted daughter – Asha Devi – should have a father.

So, after a beautiful courtship, Joe was also “adopted.” He, Janice and Asha Devi were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on Jan. 24, 1987. Joe was a convert to the LDS church. Janice was a wonderful missionary, not only for Asha and Joe but for many others as well. Indeed, she has returned to the presence of her heavenly Father with honor.

Janice is survived by her loving husband, Joe; sisters Jackie Johnsen and Barbara Lyman of Salt Lake City; brother Clinton (Anna) Nielsen of Kanab, Utah, and numerous nieces and nephews and their posterity.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Sharon, brother Norman and daughter Asha Devi.

Joe is hopeful that Janice will save him a soft seat when his time comes to go home; “… because, because – forever, until.”

Janice’s family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff and CNA caregivers at Brookdale for their caring attitude and love that was shown to Janice. Also the nurses and staff at Integrated Senior Care are to be recognized for their outstanding care for Janice.

We wish to express our sincere love and gratitude to our many friends and neighbors for their concerns for Janice and Joe.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m., at the Bloomington Hills 8 th Ward Chapel, 1222 E. Brigham Road, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be prior to services from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the chapel. At Janice’s request, there will be no viewing.

Interment will be at the Manti City Cemetery, Manti, Utah, across the road from the Manti Temple, at approximately 3 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.