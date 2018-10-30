Sept. 21, 1940 – Oct. 26, 2018

Garth Stephen Isom of Washington, Utah, passed away Oct. 26, 2018.

Garth was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Herbert and Marie Isom. He was the oldest of six children, three brothers and two sisters. His parents soon moved to Hurricane, Utah, where he grew up. He loved history and the outdoors. After graduating from Hurricane High School, Garth married Janice Campbell for time and all eternity on Aug. 14, 1959, in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Garth attended school in Cedar City at Southern Utah University and graduated in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Garth was recruited to Brawley California, to teach history at Barbara Worth Junior High school. He later went to Utah State University and received a master’s in education and then became the vice principal of Barbara Worth. He was the principal of Calipatria High, Calexico High School and superintendent of Brawley Union High.

After he retired in 2004 he served a mission for the LDS church in Rapid City, North Dakota, with his wife, Janice. After a successful mission they settled down in Hurricane, Utah. Garth and Janice then moved to Washington, Utah, in 2016.

Garth was a Little League coach for the Bears, he served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the Assistant Scout Master, Seminary Teacher, Bishop of the Brawley Ward, Counselor in El Centro Stake Presidency and High Counselman in El Centro Stake. He served as a chaplain in the prison at Calipatria. Garth also served as the president of the Hurricane Valley Sons of Utah Pioneers.

Garth is survived by his wife, Janice, and their six children, Steve (Ashley), Shannon (Kim), Darren, Mindy (Troy), Stacy (John), Jason (Natasha); 15 grandchildren, Taelor, Ryan, Austin, Alex, Luke, Kate, Ellie, JP, Baylee, Brock, Kamryn, Keslie, Reese, Madeline, Kendall; and one great-grandson Damien; siblings Larry, Jane, Nina and Dale. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Alisha and Cari Isom; brother Reed and parents Herbert and Marie Isom.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, at the 600 E. Telegraph Chapel in Washington, Utah. The viewing will be from 1-2:30 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 3 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.