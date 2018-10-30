Charlotte Louise Anderson Patterson

October 30, 2018

Aug. 21, 1925 – Oct. 23, 2018

Charlotte Louise Anderson Patterson was born Aug. 21, 1925, to Albert and Cora Anderson and passed away peacefully in St George, Utah, on Oct. 23, 2018, at the age of 93.

She grew up in St Johns, Arizona, graduated from Arizona State University and spent 30 years as an elementary school teacher. She enjoyed playing the piano, the cello and loved to travel the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don Robert Patterson Jr., her sons Murray, Tracy and Todd Patterson, her parents, and her seven siblings.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy Clare and Natalie Byrne, and her son David Patterson. She has 19 grandchildren and over 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

  • Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., with a viewing from 10-10:45 a.m. in the Downtown Chapel in St Johns, Arizona.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-2085.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.

