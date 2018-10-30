Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes mountains north of Parowan

ST. GEORGE — An early morning temblor rattled a remote mountain region north of Parowan early Tuesday morning.

The relatively small quake, with a measured magnitude of 3.5, likely did not cause any damage but was probably strong enough to rattle some trees and wake the deer out of their slumber.

It is the ninth quake to occur in Southern Utah within the last seven days, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, including a small quake Saturday near Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Seismograph stations at the University of Utah reported the quake at 2:25 a.m. local time near the Black Mountains, 12 miles northwest of Paragonah. It was recorded at a depth of 6.1 miles (9.7 kilometers). Another small temblor struck near the same area on Oct. 17 at 5.9 miles down.

A total of 19 quakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 miles of this event since 1962, according to a report from the University of Utah seismologists. The largest event recorded in the area was a magnitude 4.6 in 1991.

Residents of the city of Milford reported feeling some minor shaking but no injuries or damages have been reported at this time.

Here is a map of the affected region:

Anyone who felt the effects of Tuesday morning’s quake is encouraged to fill out a form on the USGS website.

