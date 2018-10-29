Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Thick smoke continues to billow from a home as it nearly burns to the ground in Ivins, Utah, Oct. 27, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20-21. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

IVINS — A fire in Ivins Saturday left a woman critically injured, a house destroyed and a family displaced.

Shortly after noon, firefighters responded to the structure fire on the 220 East block of 855 South involving a single-story home with flames visible from the rear of the residence. Initial reports claimed one person was possibly still inside.

PHOENIX (AP) — When Colorado attorney Jeff Schwartz asked his 7-year-old son what he wanted to dress as this Halloween, the answer was clear: his favorite movie superhero, “Black Panther.”

Schwartz said his white son’s choice of a black character didn’t give him pause.

ST. GEORGE — If you think some streetlights in southwestern Utah are looking a little brighter than before, you’re not wrong.

Many communities across Washington County are making the switch to LED lights from the traditional high-pressure sodium lights that have lined roadways for decades.

ST. GEORGE — An earthquake shook a remote area near Glenn Canyon National Recreation Area Saturday morning.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the quake at approximately 4:30 a.m. in southeastern Utah about 10 miles east of Halls Crossing on Lake Powell.

OPINION — While hiking last week, our dog had a significant fall. As a result, we met two amazing men from Ivins. We want to share the story.

“Oscar” is our 16-year-old mixed breed mostly shepherd who is driven by his love of hiking. This has motivated us to stay active and it also is the reason for many a trip to share new adventures. We generally take a yearly trip to St. George and take our dogs out for hikes.

