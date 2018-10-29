Dixie Forum to delve into history behind Nobel Prize, discuss 2018 winners

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University will host a panel presentation on the history of the Nobel Prize and discuss this year’s winners in the next installment of the weekly lecture series “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World.”

During the panel discussion “The Nobel Prize 2018 and its History,” Intermountain Healthcare Immuno-Oncology Director Terence Rhodes and Dixie State faculty John Wolfe, Philip Garner and John Burns will examine the Nobel Prizes awarded in physics, medicine, chemistry, peace and economics. The forum is set to take place at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

After graduating from the medical scientist-training program at West Virginia University, Rhodes worked at the National Cancer Institute under the direction of virologist Wei-Shau Hu to complete his dissertation. Today, Rhodes manages Intermountain Healthcare’s initiative to increase access to cancer treatment trials. Additionally, he is involved with academic institutions and industries to design biomarkers, which can indicate the presence of a disease or infection.

Wolfe is a Dixie State assistant professor of philosophy and the associate director of the Booth Honors Program, which focuses on building students’ ability to problem solve, think critically, develop leadership qualities and assume social responsibility. Earning his doctorate at Baylor University, Wolfe has presented on a number of topics ranging from the importance of silence in contemplative education to the treatment of moral injury in veterans returning from active duty.

Earning his bachelor’s degree at Brigham Young University and doctorate in economics at Brown University, Garner, an assistant professor of economics at DSU, has published various academic articles on economic growth. He also has presented these findings at conferences across the nation, including at Harvard and Oxford universities.

John Burns has been a professional librarian for over eight years and currently works as the electronic resources librarian and chair of the Dixie Forum committee on Dixie State’s campus. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and later completed his master’s degree in library science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and DSU communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. The next installment of Dixie Forum, which is set to take place at noon on Nov. 6 in the Dunford Auditorium, will feature speaker Jared Dupree.

For more information about Dixie State University’s Dixie Forum series, visit DSU’s website.

Event details

What: “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World” featuring panel discussion on Nobel Prize 2018 and its history.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 30, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the DSU campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

