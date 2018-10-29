Crash on Bluff Street follows in wake of red-light runner

Two vehicles collide on Bluff Street when a driver runs a red light, St. George, Utah, Oct. 29, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver attempting to beat the light on Bluff Street Monday morning triggered a crash that sent a shower of equipment and materials hurtling from the back of a work truck and left one driver with minor injuries.

Officers found the Camry partially blocking the outside southbound lane, while the pickup came to rest in a diagonal position blocking the entrance to Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George Police officer David Slack said.

Emergency medical crews arrived to find the man driving the Camry who sustained a small laceration to his head and arm. He was treated at the scene but declined transport to the hospital, while the pickup driver reported no injuries, Slack said.

At the time of the crash, the Camry was heading south on Bluff Street while the northbound pickup was in waiting the middle of the intersection waiting for traffic to clear to make a left turn into the mortuary.

Just as the traffic light turned red, the pickup started into the turn and was struck by the Camry as it the continued south on a red light.

“The Camry driver was trying to beat the light, which didn’t work out,” Slack said.

The impact caused extensive damage to the Camry. Equipment, supplies and other items were thrown from the back of the pickup truck and scattered throughout the crash site.

Firefighters assisted the pickup driver in collecting and loading the items back into the truck before it was towed from the scene.

The driver in the Camry was later cited for failing to obey a traffic control device and his vehicle was also towed from the roadway.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews