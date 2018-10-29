Trooper intercepts 85-year-old woman driving wrong direction on I-15

File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman reportedly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease drove the wrong way on Interstate 15 for several miles until she was stopped by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

Minutes earlier, her husband had reported her missing after she and the car disappeared when he briefly went into Dixie Regional Medical Center to get help for her condition.

Just before 11 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a wrong-way driver on I-15 near mile marker 13. She was driving a Honda Element that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, UHP trooper Chris Lewis said.

Troopers were also advised by dispatch that the 85-year-old driver reportedly had Alzheimer’s, he said.

The vehicle struck the concrete median at mile marker 14 and continued north for six more miles on the interstate as troopers were making their way to stop the vehicle.

Approaching mile marker 20, a few miles south of Leeds, the woman saw the lights flashing on a trooper’s patrol vehicle advancing in her direction, and she brought the Honda to a stop in the middle of the highway. The trooper assisted in moving the vehicle out of the way of oncoming traffic and onto the right shoulder.

Meanwhile, the woman’s husband was reporting her missing to police after she disappeared from the hospital, Lewis said. He had taken her to possibly get help for her Alzheimer’s. The husband ran into the facility “for only a second” but when he returned both the car and his wife were gone.

While officers were taking the missing persons report they were alerted to the wrong-way driver on the interstate “and put two-and-two together,” Lewis said.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved in this – or we could be looking at something much worse,” he said.

The only damage was to the Honda from striking the median.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no citations have been issued.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews