Lava Point Road in Zion National Park to close for maintenance

Zion National Park south entrance sign and monument, Zion National Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park will be closing the Lava Point Road beginning at the park boundary from Nov. 5-7 for road maintenance.

The West Rim Road, West Rim Trailhead and the Lava Point area will be inaccessible during this closure.

Areas outside of the park typically accessed via the West Rim Road will also likely be affected.

Park officials advise visitors to plan accordingly and not park vehicles in the area beginning Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. Vehicles left in the area will not be able to be removed.

