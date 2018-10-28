Lava Point Road in Zion National Park to close for maintenance

October 28, 2018
SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park will be closing the Lava Point Road beginning at the park boundary from Nov. 5-7 for road maintenance.

The West Rim Road, West Rim Trailhead and the Lava Point area will be inaccessible during this closure.

Areas outside of the park typically accessed via the West Rim Road will also likely be affected.

Park officials advise visitors to plan accordingly and not park vehicles in the area beginning Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. Vehicles left in the area will not be able to be removed.

