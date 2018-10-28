Biscuit lovers rejoice at Hash House A Go Go’s grand opening celebration

Firefighters from the St. George Fire Department arrive just in time for free biscuits and gravy at the Hash House A Go Go ribbon cutting ceremony, St. George, Utah, Oct. 27, 2018 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Whether it was for the promise of fresh-made biscuits and gravy or the pungent smell of sizzling bacon aloft in the parking lot of Red Cliffs Mall, even the St. George Fire Department couldn’t resist joining dozens of people gathered outside Hash House A Go Go early Saturday for a patriotic ribbon-cutting and official grand opening ceremony.

The restaurant, originally founded in San Diego, is known for its big as “the steering-wheel-of-a-tractor” pancakes and offers a unique twist on the farm-to-fork dining experience. The St. George location is the eleventh for the chain and features a menu chock full of Midwest comfort style foods that are often piled high above the plate.

Following the national anthem and a dignified flag presentation by the Vietnam Veterans of America Southern Utah Chapter 961, in true pomp and circumstance form, the Dixie High School marching band held a mini-parade past the iconic Hash House tractors to open the event.

Hash House general manager Tyler Hunsaker thanked the crowd for coming out before sunrise on the slightly cold morning to celebrate, before proudly introducing company CEO Jim Nyberg.

As a young man, while completing his service project to become an Eagle scout in the Boy Scouts of America, Nyberg said he learned what it meant to exceed expectations and motivate others to achieve greatness as well — ideals of service-minded leadership that Hash House strives to live up to every day.

“When you come to visit us it’s not just your server touching your table. It’ll be a bunch of different people trying to make your experience great, and that’s part of our culture — that’s part of who we are,” Nyberg said. “We try to embody what it means to be a family — to take care of each other — to take care of you, our guests.”

Nyberg said he appreciated everyone that may have already visited Hash House and helped the store get on its feet. He said they’re really excited to be part of the St. George community and hope to be serving the area for many years to come.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike cheered the patriotic ceremony and performance from the band.

“Way to go Flyers,” Pike said. “Is there a better way to start the day?”

Pike said it was great to see a business like Hash House move to this location by the Red Cliffs Mall because it has been empty for quite a while.

The mayor, who already had an opportunity to try the great food the restaurant offers, said the experience felt like an extension of his own dinner table.

“Lots of great things happen around the dinner table — good discussions and this is, just as Jim said, very much a family-style business and I think family-style food.”

Hash House is known for their generous portions, something that works very well for Pike’s five kids and large extended family. He said it is a great place to sit around the table and celebrate life in St. George and Washington County.

“This is the kind of place where I think we can have those kind of great times,” Pike said. “Welcome to the neighborhood. We appreciate what you have already done for our community.”

Hunsaker invited members of the Dixie Sunshiners to join the mayor cutting the ribbon and chuckled while announcing the recently completed patio on the front of the building.

“I think it’s brought a lot of character to the building and turned over that quote, ‘bad-luck spirit.’” Hunsaker said.

Hash House is open seven days a week for delicious food just like you remember from momma’s kitchen.

Hash House A Go Go | Website | Facebook | Location: 1812 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George. | Hours: Open at 7:30 a.m. seven days a week. Closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. | Telephone: 435-414-1300.

