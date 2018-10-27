Washington County Republican Women’s luncheon to feature Short Creek Dream Center

Members of the Washington County Republican Women pose for a photo with former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, at one of their luncheons in Santa Clara, Utah, March 1, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Glyn and Jena Jones, the executive directors of the Short Creek Dream Center in Hildale, will be the guest speakers at the Washington County Republican Women’s luncheon on Nov. 1.

The Short Creek Dream Center is currently under construction and will operate from Warren Jeff’s former 29,000 square foot mansion. Once construction and remodeling are complete the center will provide drug, alcohol and trauma recovery. The organization’s motto is “find a need and fill it, find a hurt and heal it.”

Glyn and Jena Jones hope the center will have a positive impact on the predominantly polygamist community that is undergoing a lot of change. The Jones’ will present information about the center’s plans, purpose and goals to the Republican Women. The public is invited to attend.

The Washington County Republican Women have been active in local politics for over 50 years. They seek to educate women about current issues, the political process and Republican principles. They work on campaigns and support Republican candidates on the local, state and national level. They also provide community service and scholarships through their Caring For America program.

Event details

What: Washington County Republican Women’s Luncheon featuring keynote speakers Glyn and Jena Jones, the executive directors of the Short Creek Dream Center in Hildale.

Where: The Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff Street in St. George.

When: Thursday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling 435-656-4361 or emailing wcrwmail@gmail.com.

More information about meetings and membership can be found online.

