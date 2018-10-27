Lion’s Club makes donation to medical center foundation from Dixie Roundup Rodeo Pink Night sales

The St. George Lion's club and Dixie Regional Medical Center Foundation staff in front of the cancer center's main entrance, St. George, Utah, Oct. 23, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Lion’s Club made a $15,000 donation to the Intermountain Foundation at Dixie Regional Medical Center on Tuesday to benefit breast cancer patients and treatment, the largest of their annual donations to date.

The money is raised through ticket sales to the Dixie Roundup Rodeo’s Pink Night, where guests and participants are encouraged to wear pink and the Dixie Sunbowl is decorated for breast cancer awareness. The event took place Sept. 14.

Since the Lion’s Club first chose the foundation as one of its main philanthropic focuses in 2007, it has donated $150,000, said Glenna Beyer, executive director of the foundation.

“Whenever a local or an organization is willing to step forward in a meaningful way like this and demonstrate their commitment over years, that’s significant, and it shows incredible commitment for people in the community who need it,” DRMC Communications Director Terri Draper said.

The amount donated each year varies based on the number of ticket sales and rodeo expenses, rodeo chairman Greg Mathis said. They commit at least $1 per ticket sale but donate additional money as it’s available. On pink nights they usually sell around 5,000 tickets.

All proceeds from the rodeo go back to community causes like the Utah High School Rodeo Association, sports, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign and families in need.

“It’s been fun to be a part of the rodeo, to be able to help those type of causes,” Mathis said. “Without the Sunbowl and without the rodeo we wouldn’t have the opportunity to donate those kind of funds.”

The Lion’s Club first chose the foundation because of Lion’s Club members John and Lisa Ames. John Ames is also a member of the Dixie Regional Medical Center governing board, and both are passionate supporters of breast cancer awareness. The couple contributes $3,000 to the Rodeo Pink Night’s donation to the foundation each year.

The foundation is the fundraising arm for the hospital. All donations go through the foundation and are distributed to benefit patient care, construction costs and upgraded equipment.

The donations from Rodeo Pink Night go exclusively to breast cancer services. They offer education to breast cancer patients, transportation and lodging support, and provide mammograms for women using mobile mammography and by providing vouchers for those who can’t afford a mammogram.

“It means a lot to the foundation, but it means more to the people that we help,” Beyer said.

Not only is the Lion’s Club’s annual donation significant, but the foundation sees an increase in donations to the cause when a publicized donation is made.

“It has kind of a halo effect because when people do things like that and it gets publicity, it inspires other people as well,” Beyer said. “The fact that they’re doing it and they care about it so much, that just rubs off on other people.”

Donations to the foundation can be made by check, payable to 1380 E. Medical Center Drive, St. George, or by phone at 435-251-2480 or online.

