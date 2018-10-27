Photo gallery: Cedar City’s wild and woolly sheep parade

Written by Jeff Richards
October 27, 2018
Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival's annual sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 27, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City attracted a bit of “baaad” crowd Saturday morning, as a herd of hundreds of bleating sheep made their way along Main Street in celebration of the 13th annual multiday “Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival,” which wraps up Sunday morning.

This year’s procession was light on candy but heavy on tractors and other farm machinery, sheep camp trailers and horseback riders. Hundreds of residents of all ages lined the streets to witness the spectacle. Check out Cedar City News’ photo gallery below.

