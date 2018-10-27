Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes near Lake Powell

Stock image | Photo by Petrovich9/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An earthquake shook a remote area near Glenn Canyon National Recreation Area Saturday morning .

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the quake at approximately 4:30 a.m. in southeastern Utah about 10 miles east of Halls Crossing on Lake Powell.

The epicenter of the quake occurred in an uninhabited area, measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake wasn’t powerful enough to cause much in the way of damage but was strong enough for someone to have felt shaking, according to seismograph stations’ measurements.

Seismic activity and earthquakes are not uncommon in Utah. The USGS reported several smaller earthquakes in the Southern Utah area within the last week, including a 2.5 magnitude quake that struck west of Enterprise along the Utah-Nevada border Saturday afternoon.

The USGS recommends the following in case of a severe earthquake:

If you are indoors, stay there. Get under a desk or table and hang on to it (drop, cover and hold on) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. Stay clear of windows, fireplaces and heavy furniture or appliances. Get out of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). Don’t run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of falling and hurting yourself or being hit by falling glass or debris.

If you are outside get into the open, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys and anything else that might fall on you.

If you are driving, stop carefully. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible. Do not stop on or under a bridge or overpass or under trees, light posts, power lines or signs. Stay inside your car until the shaking stops. When you resume driving, watch for breaks in the pavement, fallen rocks and bumps in the road at bridge approaches.

If you are in a mountainous area, watch out for falling rock, landslides, trees and other debris that could be loosened by quakes.

