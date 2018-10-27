Exercise techniques with mix of spiritual growth on offer at ‘Southern Utah Yoga Fest’

Participants in last year's "Southern Utah Yoga Fest," St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah Yoga Fest, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Organizers of an upcoming festival in St. George are seeking to bring greater awareness of and participation in the art of yoga to Southern Utahns.

Now in its second year, the “Southern Utah Yoga Fest” will be held at Amira Resort and Spa and WellFit Zion Nov. 9-10 with a variety of classes offered at varying times on either day.

The Yoga Fest was created in an effort to help people grow physically, mentally and spiritually in a setting that promotes love and acceptance, festival Creative Director Camille Zolman said.

“We want people to experience all forms of yoga, meditation and healing no matter what level they’re at,” Zolman said, explaining that there are classes for complete beginners, advanced practitioners and people who just to learn a new way to stretch.

Other activities at the festival include meditation, drum circles, sound therapy and lectures. Food and other vendors will be on offer. A full list of the 40-plus classes available to attend can be found on the Southern Utah Yoga Fest website.

Admission can be purchased for the full two-day experience or for individual day passes. A portion of ticket proceeds, which range in cost from $45-95, will go to support a nonprofit organization in Southern Utah.

“Any person can benefit from yoga,” Zolman said. “It’s not just about sitting and stretching and being bored. Yoga helps you build strength, flexibility, a calm mind and steady focus in order to bring more peace in your life.”

Zolman recently returned from Bali in Indonesia where she was studying the Yoga art form in preparation for this year’s festival.

“Learning to breathe and move can create more peace in your life and lessen stress and blood pressure,” she said. “Postures can help increase your strength and flexibility and help prevent injury in other activities in your life.”

Event details

What: “Southern Utah Yoga Fest.”

When: Nov. 9-10. Friday sessions go from 3:30-8:45 p.m. Saturday starts with a meditation sunrise hike at 6:15 a.m., with other classes going from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amira Resort and Spa and WellFit Zion Resort, 1999 W. Canyon View Drive, St. George.

Cost: Two-day all-access passes – $95, Friday passes – $45, Saturday passes – $75. When purchasing tickets online, use code “stgeorgenews15” for 15 percent off.

