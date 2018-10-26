Fortune Magazine ranks Eureka Casino in list of Top 100 medium workplaces in US

Eureka Casino has been included in Fortune Magazine's Top 100 Medium Workplaces, Mesquite, Nev., date not specified | Photo courtesy of Eureka Casino, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — In 2015, Eureka Casino Resort took a gamble that was rare for a casino company. The family-owned, Nevada-based company sold their business to their staff through an employee stock ownership plan, making it one of only two employee-owned casinos in America.

That gamble has paid off in many ways, with the latest jackpot being inclusion on Fortune Magazine’s 2018 list of Top 100 Medium Workplaces in America.

Previously, the resort had been owned by the Lee family, who started the casino in 1997. When ownership was transferred to their employees, the family feel didn’t go away — instead, the family just got bigger.

It’s a move that’s helped the resort grow and thrive, as employee-owners have taken it upon themselves to see that the company lives up to is mission to improve and innovate every day. Employees at all levels are passionate about their investment, offering input on many decisions, from menu choices to paint colors, and they deliver a unique level of care to each guest interaction.

“What brings us gratification is working to get better each day” said Andre Carrier, the company’s COO, in a press release about the Fortune Magazine recognition.

Fortune Magazine compiles the list annually with their research partner, Great Place To Work, and examines businesses with employees between 100 and 999 for the Top 100 Medium Workplaces category.

Gregory T.H. Lee, Eureka’s chairman and CEO is humbled by the company’s inclusion on the 2018 list.

“The employees know that they’re a part of the Eureka family,” Lee said in an interview with Fortune Magazine. “We all share core values, we’re all investors, and we all define success in the same way.”

“By passing ownership to the men and women I grew the business with,” Lee continued, “I am assured we will both stay a family and be a strong and growing business for years to come.”

Carrier added that the employee-owners of Eureka are “honored to be included on a list with so many great companies.”

