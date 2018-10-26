July 12, 1936 – Oct. 25, 2018

Robert Kenneth Taylor, at the age of 82, passed away Oct. 25, 2018, in his home in St George, Utah, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 12, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ariel Sandberg and Mildred June Taylor. He married Deanna Hooks on June 3, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and they were sealed for time and all eternity. They began their marriage living in Death Valley, California, working with all his family operating Death Valley Junction.

Bob was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Mesa, Arizona. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many church callings as a teacher, bishopric and on the High Counsel. He served a mission in Northwestern States mission as a young man and had the opportunity to serve with his wonderful wife Deanna in Reedsport, Oregon, as Senior missionaries.

Bob was a general contractor, building homes mostly in Sevier and Washington counties. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Perhaps his favorite thing to do was vacationing with his family. He took his family to Death Valley every year camping. He had an amazing singing voice and loved to sing as much as possible. He loved studying the Gospel and teaching his children from the Scriptures.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Deanna; his children Ariel (Mary) Taylor, Anna (Alan) Markham, Barbara (Glen) Andersen, Robert (Patti) Taylor, Andrew (Julie) Taylor, Jarom Taylor; and 20 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings David Taylor and Julie Talbot. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Geraldine Smith and his brother Ray Taylor.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing on Nov. 1, at Metcalf Mortuary, from 6-7 p.m., and another viewing at the River Ridge Ward, 2434 East Riverside Drive, St. George on Nov. 2 from 8-8:50 a.m.

Funeral services will follow immediately after at 9 a.m.

Interment will be in the Provo City cemetery at 2 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.