Region 9 football roundup: Pine View beats Logan, Snow Canyon falls in early playoff games

ST. GEORGE — One was a blowout and one was a nailbiter, but in the end the result was the same Friday as both Pine View and Snow Canyon lost in the first round of the 4A state football playoffs.

Pine View 68, Logan 50

Sky View 61, Snow Canyon 21

The Region 12 champion Sky View Bobcats dominated the Snow Canyon Warriors, 61-21.

The Bobcats scored on the very first play of the game, returning the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Sky View scored again at the 4:41 mark of the opening quarter, when Tanner Stokes ran for an 80-yard score and a 14-0 advantage.

The Warriors responded with a touchdown of their own with under a minute left in the first quarter when Jase Mendenhall completed a 49-yard touchdown pass, cutting the lead to 14-7.

In the second quarter, the Bobcats broke the game open via a Josh Aller 3-yard run and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mason Falsev to Mailik Horman, taking a 27-7 lead.

Snow Canyon got a score back via a Landon Frei 2-yard run at the 7:16 mark of the second quarter cutting the lead to 27-14.

Sky View then proceeded to dominate the rest of the opening half. Falsev led the Bobcats on three scoring drives: a 15-yard touchdown run, a 53-yard score to Ryder Lundahl and an 18-yard dime to Lundahl for a 47-14 halftime lead.

Much like the first half, Sky View scored on the very first play to open the third quarter when a Warriors kick return ended in a scoop-and-score fumble recovery by Antony Torres, giving the Bobcats the 54-14 advantage.

Sky View added another touchdown at the 8:51 mark of the third quarter when Falsev ran in from nine yards out for a 61-14 lead.

The Warriors added one more score to the stat sheet when Miles Reynolds converted the season’s final touchdown from one yard out with 4:44 to play.

Sky View then ran out the final few minutes on the clock, securing a 61-21 victory and booking their trip to the next round.

Keying the Bobcats domination, Falsev lit up the Warrior defense, completing 7 of 10 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. Ryder Lundahl led the Sky View receiving group, catching three passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

The Warriors were led by their ground game, a staple of the team’s offense throughout the season. They racked up 199 yards rushing from seven different players, scoring two of the team’s three touchdowns of the game.

For Snow Canyon, their season ends after a 4-6 campaign and a fourth place finish in Region 9.

Despite the loss, the Warriors had a strong second half to the season, turning a 1-5 start into a playoff berth. They will now look forward to next season, hoping to build on their second half momentum in 2019.

— Written by Spencer Rodak

