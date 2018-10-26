Teams, vendors sought for Southern Utah’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Purple Blaze Party

Supporters gather to participate in the "Walk to End Alzheimer's," location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Ronnie Daniel, Utah Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to Dixie State University’s Trailblazer Stadium on Nov. 10.

New walk teams, as well as vendors for the post-walk Purple Blaze Party, are needed as part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to support care and service work in the community for the high population of older adults.

“In Washington County our older population (65 years of age and older) tops 35 percent, giving our county one of the highest concentrations of seniors in all of Utah,” said Mike Miller, regional manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, in a press release for the event.

“And we know that 10 percent of those 65 or older have Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Our walk raises funds for research, care and support, and education for families and professionals.”

Teams comprising three to 10 people attend the walk to learn more about the disease and to show support for those with Alzheimer’s. Teams also raise money for the work of the association.

The post-walk Purple Blaze Party offers information, games and activities for those who support the cause. Food vendors, businesses and community organizations are encouraged to sign up as vendors for the walk. Space reservations are $50.

For more details contact Miller, who is also the general manager of the Utah chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, at mjmiller@alz.org or 435-238-4998 or go online at the Alzheimer’s Association Utah Chapter website.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For more information, visit its website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.