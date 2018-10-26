Red Cliffs Mall invites public to fill out pair of wings for suicide awareness custom art installation

Image courtesy of Red Cliffs Mall Facebook page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Red Cliffs Mall is inviting the public to take part in its “Spread Hope, Send Love” suicide awareness event on Nov. 3, when a special custom art installation will be unveiled. The event will also include musical numbers, a candlelight vigil and speeches from St. George Mayor Jon Pike and Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.

As part of the HOPE wall project, anyone can come down to the mall management office and fill out a pair of angel wings that will be used to create the installation and to help bring awareness and send a positive message to anyone who may be struggling.

Interested participants can write a message of hope and encouragement on the wings or put the name of someone close to them lost to suicide or even the name of someone who might have helped them in a time of need.

Then return to the mall on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. for the unveiling. Events will take place as follows:

6 p.m. – Welcome everyone to the event.

6:15 p.m. – Local performer Arthur Cowles musical number.

6:20 p.m. – Gabe Adams speaks.

7 p.m. – Amber Murray with #seeyourstrength will speak and then introduce Mayor Jon Pike.

7:20 p.m. – Lt. Governor Cox speaks.

7:45 p.m. – Unveil the HOPE wall.

8 p.m. – Final performance Arthur Cowles

8:15 p.m. – Candlelight vigil ( moment of silence to celebrate life).

