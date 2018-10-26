Dixie Regional Medical Center opens unique clinic to treat respiratory diseases; open house scheduled

An aerial view of the Dixie Regional Medical Center River Road campus, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Patients who struggle with respiratory diseases have a new option for receiving the treatment they need with the opening of Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center’s Respiratory Outpatient Clinic, located on the third floor of the hospital.

The clinic offers specialized treatment for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchiolitis.

“Our highly specialized outpatient clinic can provide comprehensive and updated services to the patients we serve,” the clinic’s manager, Scott Daniels, said in a press release issued by Intermountain Healthcare. “This clinic helps reduce exacerbation of breathing conditions and hospitalizations by helping patients prevent, detect and address COPD flare ups without having to be admitted to the hospital.”

COPD is not a single disease but rather a group of lung diseases that block airflow as those affected exhale, making it increasingly difficult to breathe. COPD cannot be treated as if it is just one problem in need of one treatment. Every time a patient with COPD experiences an acute breathing difficulty episode, a portion of their lung function ceases.

“For many patients, breathing difficulties result in trips to the emergency room and hospitalization,” Daniels said. “The clinic offers patients comprehensive education to help them get the most out of their doctor prescribed treatment plan and reduce the chance of being admitted to the hospital for COPD. Our team of respiratory therapists will work with patients to ensure they have the right medication and the right equipment for their individualized needs.”

The community is invited to attend a free open house at the clinic Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be light refreshments, basic respiratory tests and a chance to tour the clinic and get answers from respiratory professionals. More information about the respiratory outpatient clinic and services is available by calling 435-251-1652.

Event details

What: Respiratory Outpatient Clinic open house.

When: Monday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Third floor of the hospital at Dixie Regional Medical Center, 1380 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews