Southern Utah weekend weather: Enjoy the unusual warm fall temps before the cold hits again

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah again includes clear skies and low winds to start, with unusually warm temperatures.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories.

And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 78 and low of 49, with northeast winds of 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 80 and low of 50, with west-southwest winds of 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 81 and low of 51, with east-southeast winds of 5 mph.

Read more: ‘It’s not a one-time, rare event’; hundreds of glow sticks left in Snow Canyon lava tube create multiple problems

Cedar City

Friday

Sunny with a high of 65 and low of 39, with north-northeast winds of 5-7 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 72 and low of 40, with south-southeast winds of 5-7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 71 and low of 44, with south winds of 6-9 mph.

Zion National Park/Springdale

ADVISORY: Angels Landing trail reopening in Zion National Park after months of repairs; other popular trails still closed

Friday

Sunny with a high of 69 and low of 38, with north winds of 5-9 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 72 and low of 39, with northeast winds of 7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 72 and low of 42, with northeast winds of 8 mph.

Lake Powell/Bullfrog Basin/Halls Crossing

ADVISORY: Lake Powell’s mussel infestation continues to worsen

Friday

Sunny with a high of 67 and low of 47, with light north wind.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 72 and low of 49, with calm wind.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 73 and low of 50, with south-southeast winds of 3-5 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

There are currently no warnings or advisories.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Please also be aware of current fire restrictions: Recent precipitation results in lifting of fire restrictions for portions of Southern Utah; some activities still prohibited.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews