More delays ahead: Arizona DOT announces additional lane restrictions in Virgin River Gorge

ST. GEORGE — The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers traveling on Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge to expect more lane restrictions during daylight hours due to crews completing roadway work.

Construction crews will be completing roadway work that will help extend the life of the pavement starting Monday and running through Nov. 2.

The roadway work will take place in both directions of travel on I-15 between mileposts 13 and 30.

“Crews applied an oil-based sealant on the roadway and will return to stripe the lanes,” ADOT Sgt. John Bottoms said in a text to the media.

These new restrictions are an extension of a project that started work – and also caused subsequent delays – on Oct. 15.

ADOT is advising motorists to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment. Drivers should also prepare to merge into the other lane.

Alternate route

Those seeking an alternate route to avoid traffic can take Highway 91, which can save travel time and reduce congestion in the Gorge.

The highway bypasses the Gorge entirely, intersecting with I-15 at Exit 8 in Littlefield, Arizona, to the south and connecting to St. George at the north via Santa Clara and Sunset Boulevard. See map included in this article.

For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information website, follow ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT or call 511, except when driving.

