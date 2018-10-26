Letter to the Editor: Regardless of your political opinions, keep your mouth shut around the children

Photo by p_ponomareva/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — One day I was running late taking my oldest boy to school. Both his younger brothers were still in diapers, and that morning they both decided, right as we headed out, to soil themselves. It happens. Most mothers know exactly what I’m talking about.

So I had just dropped my son off, and I was waiting in the parking lot for him to enter the building. As he summitted the grass slope leading to the red-brick elementary school, even though he was late, he stopped dead in his tracks and put his hand over his chest. I pushed the button that lowered the passenger window, ready to yell to him to “hurry his butt up to class.”

But before I could call out, I could hear through the crackling of the school’s P.A. system, the instrumental notes of the national anthem. Quickly, I took a blurry picture with my phone and drove away in haste, because my boys have never seen me cry, and if he had looked back just then he would have.

I was overwhelmed with pride that this little guy was my son. So much so I couldn’t hold back the tears. It was one of those unforgettable moments where I could not deny how blessed I was — how blessed I am.

Two years have passed, and all of us still have our opinions about what is appropriate to do during the nation anthem. I believe I have just made mine clear. But that is not exactly what I am writing about now.

Yes, that memory still brings me joy, and surely it always will. But two days ago, he said something else that almost made me cry. We were talking about things, and he mentioned that he hated America now. He is only 8 years old and he told me that he hates America because the president wants to have sex with his daughter. Never mind the sound bite he heard somewhere is pure hyperbole; it is not something an 8-year-old should ever hear.

Even if it was true, what adult in their right mind thinks a child should hear that? Who thinks they have the right to do that? It is hard not to take it personally. Like my child is being exploited for relaying depravity and hatred.

No intelligent person blames the president that children are hearing these things. It’s not the president’s P.R. people disseminating this filthy, unsubstantiated propaganda. It is not the people in support of Trump who are talking down the country to little kids. It is the opposition to the president and everyone knows it is. And for what?

What do those people hope to accomplish? Do they think it’s going to persuade my children – my babies – to vote for their party 10-15 years from now? Do they think their self-righteous, short-sighted, political opinions are not going to change between now and then? Do the ends justify these means? Do they really?

I want to ask the lot of them: “How resided are you in your perceived inability to make mistakes that you can justify doing this?” No one’s opinion, pro or con, justifies introducing the concept of incest to children — to my perfect little man! I want to yell in their ears that their hatred isn’t better than any other bigoted sentiments echoing in the shadows of this great country. Children are perfect.

So, whoever you are, letting kids overhear hate-speeches, not supervising them as they surf the web or letting them flip through the channels without guidance, even if you think you are morally superior enough to indoctrinate them with this crap, it is wrong!

Take some responsibility; love this land or hate it; stand or kneel; just keep your mouth shut around the children.

Submitted by QUINTON BRADLEY SMITH, Washington City, Utah.

