Gourds on wheels to duke it out in upcoming pumpkin derby

Families compete in a pumpkin derby at Boots Cox Family Park in St. George, Utah, Oct. 23, 2017 | File photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On your mark, get set, “squash!”

Pumpkins dressed to impress will be vying for first place at the “Sixth Annual Pumpkin Race” in St. George this Monday.

A neighborhood group in the Cox Landing subdivision invites the public to bring their pumpkin racers to Boots Cox Family Park on 900 East at 5:45 p.m. See the rules below on how to craft a pumpkin on wheels.

Spectators are also welcome to come see the action. Guests are invited to bring a Halloween treat to share with racegoers.

“We make pumpkin cars, similar to Pinewood Derby – but they’re cars made out of pumpkins. And we race them down the ramp, then we award a trophy for the fastest racer and also one for the most creative,” race organizer Jill McDonald said at last year’s event.

Last year, the winning entry for fastest pumpkin went to the Rogers family with a gourd decorated to look like a bull. The Rogers have won the race several times over the years and will likely be back to defend their top placement this year.

Read more: Families compete in Halloween pumpkin derby

The “most creative pumpkin” will be recognized no matter how fast or slow it is. Last year’s most stylish pumpkin struggled to make it to the finish line, but the Gubler family nonetheless impressed race judges with a bright blue pumpkin transformed to look like a “Trolls” character.

Pumpkin race rules

Pumpkin racers must be crafted using a single pumpkin. Insert two independent axles through the pumpkin and attach wheels to the axles. Pumpkins may not be attached to a pre-fabricated chassis (skateboard, stroller, et cetera). No explosives or pyrotechnics. Pumpkin racers may not be pushed to the finish line. No cheating. Anyone’s pumpkin found to be cheating will be squished with the “mallet-o-justice.”

Event details

What: “Sixth Annual Pumpkin Race.”

When: Monday, Oct. 29, at 5:45 p.m.

Where: Boots Cox Family Park, 1080 S. 900 East Street, St. George.

Details: Free and open to the public for participants and spectators.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.