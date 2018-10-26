Free disposal of old paint, pesticides, batteries and more at landfill this weekend

Washington County Solid Waste District employees sort materials during the county's first "Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day," Washington City, Utah, June 7, 2008 | File photo courtesy of Washington County Solid Waste District

ST. GEORGE — This weekend is as good a time as ever to clean out the garage, sort the shed or clear the yard. And to help with the inevitable pile of garbage that can’t be safely thrown out, the Washington County Solid Waste District is offering a free “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day” Saturday.

The free waste-collection event will be hosted at the Washington County Landfill, 330 N. Landfill Road in Washington City, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The disposal opportunity only comes around twice a year, giving Washington County residents a chance to get rid of any toxic chemical products that may be lingering in their home free of charge.

“Chemical products in your home are deemed household hazardous waste once they are no longer in use or are past their expiration date,” the Solid Waste District said in an advisory. “The potential for their ignitability and toxicity make them hazardous to us and those around us.

The district is asking residents to be proactive about getting rid of such products, explaining that household waste isn’t regulated at the federal or state level. Instead, waste services rely on individual responsibility for disposal of hazardous material.

“It would be a logistical nightmare to try to regulate what people are putting into their trash cans,” the district said. “It would consume too much time and too many resources.”

Types of materials accepted

Aerosol cans

Medical waste

Pesticides

Car batteries

Propane

Fluorescent light bulbs

Rechargeable batteries

Fuel

Paint

Paint thinners

Other paint supplies

Herbicides

Tires will be accepted Saturday, but there is a fee associated with their disposal, ranging from $1.50-$4 depending on size. The district takes used motor oil, hydraulic fluid and transmission fluids free of charge year round.

Event details

What: “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day”

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Washington County Landfill, 330 N. Landfill Road, Washington City.

Cost: Disposal is free for the above listed materials. Nominal fee assessed for tires.

