July 24, 1918 – Oct. 10, 2018

Ethel Maxine Kieselhorst Whiteside Kempton passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Oct. 10, 2018, at the Seasons Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. George, Utah.

Maxine had celebrated her 100th birthday jubilee in July 2018 with all those that loved and adored her. She was born on July 24, 1918, in Montebello, California, to Carl Henry Kieselhorst and Ethel Odessa Capps. Maxine was the second child born to the Kieselhorst couple and the only daughter of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, Donald Carl, Harold Harlan and Keith Wesley Kieselhorst.

Maxine met and married her first husband Edward Aubrey Whiteside, while he was serving in the United States Army Air Corps, on Valentine’s Day in 1942. They had one son, William Carl Whiteside, on Dec. 28, 1942. Maxine worked as a telephone operator for over 20 years at Pacific Bell while raising her son Bill.

In 1958, the couple divorced, and several years later Maxine remarried. Orval June Kempton and Maxine tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 2, 1963. They spent almost 44 years together until Orval passed away on June 19, 2007. Orval had two children from a previous marriage, Charles and Melanie. She was a loving mother and grandmother to Orval’s family.

Maxine is survived by her son William Carl Whiteside and his three children, Jocelyn Teresa Whiteside Witsken, Christopher William Whiteside and Kendra Marlene Whiteside Smith. She is also survived by her devoted nephew Chester Whiteside. Maxine had a large circle of family and friends including grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Maxine was an avid card player, word search gamer, lover of Swing era music and prolific letter writer. She was a friend to all with her kind, compassionate manner and unique sense of humor. Maxine’s life can be summed up in the words of Frank Sinatra’s immortal ballad, “I did it my way.” And she did … right up to the end drinking Coke and listening to gospel music.

Maxine’s family wishes to sincerely thank all those that lovingly served and cared for her at The Meadows Retirement Community, where she loved living from 2010 until hospice care in July 2018. Maxine was very blessed to have such quality care at The Meadows and the Seasons.

Funeral services

Burial services will be held Nov. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California. Her remains will be placed next to her husband Orval, who was a World War II Army Air Forces veteran.